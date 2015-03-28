They’re the latest Manchester sensations – swaggering rockers with more than a hint of Oasis about them. No wonder Alias Kid were snapped up by music maven Alan McGee, the svengali who gave Oasis to the world!

As band manager and the boss of Creation Records, McGee has been associated with some of the biggest names in British independent rock, including the Libertines, Primal Scream and The Jesus & Mary Chain.

Now he joins Garry with his latest protégées who play live in our studio.

As ever the lively chat is interspersed with the best new sounds around proved by the Ming City Rockers, the Amphetameanies, Shotgun House, The Crunch, 1Eye, Iron Chin, Last Seen Laughing, The Cundeez, Bambu Sauce, Knock Off, 3 Stone Monkey, the Kombi Killers, Phoenix 23, The Black Bullets, and the not so contemporary music of Jimmy Parramore. Full show notes – and links – below!

Ming City Rockers Ming City Rockers hail from the place so bad they put it next to Grimsby. It’s not that time forgot it; time never knew it was there.Huw Stephens of Radio 1 recently said “Ming City R*ckers are the best rock ‘n’ roll band ever to come out of Immingham” and he could well be right.There’s 4 of them. They like 3 chords. 2 they like better.What’s wrong with this world can be put right with Ming City R*ckers. It’s a revolution, it’s a revultion of what we’ve become, it’s all it takes to make things right.Ming City R*ckers Riot Rock Ruination. I Wanna Get Out Of Here But I Can’t Take You Anywhere Buy Me!

The Amphetameanies The Amphetameanies are an unlikely alliance of Glaswegian scooter boys, punker girls and indie kids, united by beer, fags and 2Tone… Out of Reach Buy Me! The Wrong One Buy Me!

The Crunch The Crunch – Punk and rock legends in a package. You can call The Crunch a “super band” with all members having long careers in the Rock ’n’ roll business. The joy and love of music shines through and they are all very excited about the new band. Sulo started writing some songs and after coming out of Berry Street Studios with the whole groups influence the result is modern, still traditional power rock and pop, showing lots of energy and great songs. Lonely Beat of the Heart Buy Me!

Last Seen Laughing Last Seen Laughing is a 3 piece Oi! band from Aarhus, Denmark containing members from The Outfit/The Hoolies & The Zero Point. I’ll Be There For You Buy Me!

Shotgun House Shotgun House deliver down and dirty heartfelt passionate rock rhythm and blues… “A voice like diamonds soaked in JD, blazing riffs over a powerhouse rhythm section and a few restraining orders….” Passionately unique…but with hints and influences of Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Nina Simone, Rival Sons, Peter Green, Judy Garland and Jeff Buckley… “…Dominique Olliver has a voice and performance unmatched by many…and the band are equally as awesome. If you are a promoter you really do need to get on and book this band whilst you can coz for my money they are fresh, awesome and kick ass..” (Jennie Matthias) Hollow Prize Buy Me!

Iron Chin A relatively new band comprised of veteran musicians from the New England punk scene, the most notable being Joel Paul of the Uprisers and Dan Connors of The Bruisers! Hard Luck Chuck Buy Me!

Alias Kid Hailing from Manchester, Alias Kid are fronted by Maz Behdjet and Sean O’Donnell. The band fuses 60s style anthems with an eclectic mix of influences from the 1970s to the present day to create a sound that is at once familiar and yet still unique. John Robb: “Alias Kid are a band who aren’t going to get invited to the party, but they are going to go anyway and they’ll have the best time there.” Paul Quinn: “The time is politically right for a band like Alias Kid. They are the band that kids on the street or in housing schemes can look at and say, ‘We can do that’.” Dirty Soul Buy Me!

The Cundeez The Cundeez are a band hailing from the streets of Dundee and bring a totally unique, fresh and exciting sound to the world music scene. The words are unashamedly performed in the raw Dundee dialect and combine punching guitars, pounding drums and occasional bagpipes to produce a sound free from the shackles of genre……… The Oary Rock is coming!….” Roota Buy Me!

Bumbu Sauce Bumbu Sauce are a quartet of mischievous Pakistani Punks, now based in Canada. This track, Jiggernaut, is their foot stomping anti-Taliban rocker, infamous and massively popular in the Asian Punk scene. Any song that has the line “We’re gonna go in our van, we’re gonna fight the Taliban” can’t be bad! Jiggernaut Buy Me!

1Eye Taking their inspiration from bands such as Madness, Prince Buster and UB40, 1EYE have produced infectious sounds and catchy lyrics that immediately strike a chord with their audience. From the style of music they play to the clothes they wear, they take a unique approach to a sound that we know as blue beat, ska and reggae. Focusing on current topics that are funny and energetic, 1EYE make music that people can connect with. Lately Buy Me!

Knock Off Formed in Sept 2013, KNOCK OFF are a hard hitting punk trio, taking influences from the early 80’s U.K punk scene.

30 years on and the country’s still a mess. KNOCK OFF’s sound is fuelled by anger and disillusionment at a country going down the pan and life in general. A raw and powerful sound mixed with anger, energy and passion, with stick in your head choruses, KNOCK OFF will leave their mark. It’s not all doom and gloom though, with the odd sprinkling of humour in the set, such as a heart warming love song imaginatively called….Love Song and a song about fantasising over sex dolls. A KNOCK OFF gig can be described as an onslaught of hard and fast songs, a wall of noise designed to make an impact.

With supports with Sham 69, The Business and The U.K.Subs already under their belts and a slot at Rebellion 2015, KNOCK OFF are aiming high. Jump on the bandwagon, before someone nicks the wheels… The Hunted Buy Me!

3 Stone Monkey 3 Stone Monkey are a rock/punk band based in Castle Donington. The band was formed from the ashes of 90’s punk band Road Rage that toured Europe and the US. 3 Stone Monkey are a family affair with Pete Machin and Royston our bassist are brother in laws, Guitarist Ghandi is Roystons son, JB our drummer is Ghandi’s cousin making him mine and roystons nephew got that lol. Psycho our singing, dancing monkey was rescued from an animal research centre. We’ve been together gigging up and down the country for around 5 years for more info you can find us @ www.3stonemonkey.com. X Box Buy Me!

Kombi Killers We are a 4 piece band bringing you a mix of old school punk and our originality. Located on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. We play locally and from Brisbane North to South. Keep Your Mouth Shut

Phoenix 23 Phoenix 23 are 5 lads from Northern Ireland, mentored and produced by Carl Verheyen of Supertramp. They are full of surprises, and this track, one of three featured in the Sir Ben Kingsley movie, “50 Dead Men Walking” proves it. Recorded live in Belfast in 2014, this track is a firm fan favourite. Hit The Ground Running-Live In Belfast 2014 Buy Me!

The Black Bullets The Black Bullets are a heavy rock and roll band. We like variety in our music and enjoy recording new songs! Sin Seeker Buy Me!