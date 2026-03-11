Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

A day dominated by London Book Fair’s opening. The biggest shake-up came from the boardroom: Simon & Schuster named Amazon veteran Greg Greeley as its new CEO, a move sure to raise eyebrows in an industry already wary of tech’s growing influence. Meanwhile, roughly 10,000 authors published an empty book protesting AI companies’ use of copyrighted work — a stunt that neatly illustrated the hollowing-out they fear. Dover, better known for reprinting public-domain classics, announced a surprisingly spicy pivot into original romance fiction with its new Midnight Rose imprint. And Audible confirmed expansion to 11 new markets worldwide.

Publishing Industry News

Greg Greeley, who spent nearly two decades at Amazon overseeing its books and media business, has been named chief executive of Simon & Schuster, succeeding Jonathan Karp. Greeley’s Amazon background includes leading the acquisition of Brilliance Audio and the company’s expansion into print-on-demand and self-publishing.

Day one of the London Book Fair highlighted how the publishing industry is navigating political and economic headwinds. Discussion centred on geopolitical tensions, the ongoing AI copyright debate, and speculation about Simon & Schuster’s strategic direction under new leadership.

Approximately 10,000 authors have published an empty book as a protest against AI companies using copyrighted literary works to train their models. The collective action is intended to draw attention to what the authors describe as systematic exploitation of creative work without consent or compensation.

Dover Publications, best known for its public domain reprints, will significantly expand its frontlist this summer with Midnight Rose, a new imprint dedicated to original romantic fiction. The publisher describes the list as offering intensely passionate and richly immersive stories.

Michael Shoults, most recently COO of Hachette Book Group US Distribution, has been promoted to CEO of the publisher’s distribution arm.

Amazon has strengthened the encryption on older Kindle e-readers, making it significantly harder for popular tools to break the digital rights management on purchased e-books.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

Amazon has withdrawn its sponsorship of the Paris Book Festival following a boycott campaign. The news comes as the London Book Fair opens with AI and rights protection high on the industry agenda, with authors and publishers pressing for stronger safeguards against AI training on copyrighted content.

Wattpad and ProWritingAid have announced a global writing competition aimed at supporting underrepresented and unpublished authors. The Novel Beginnings contest will offer mentorship, editorial guidance, and financial backing to winners.

Audiobook News

At the London Book Fair, Audible announced it will launch in 11 new international territories over the coming year. The expansion represents a significant acceleration of the Amazon-owned audiobook platform’s global reach, aiming to bring millions more listeners into its ecosystem.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Maria Reva has won the Gordon Burn Prize for her novel Endling. The prize recognises fiction and non-fiction that reflects the ambition, range, and spirit of the late author Gordon Burn.

The New York Times reviews Liza Minnelli’s memoir “Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!”, finding it a familiar account of a showbiz childhood that delivers awards and adulation alongside heartache.

The Guardian offers a contrasting take on Minnelli’s memoir, describing it as a heady mix of gossip, glamour, and personal defiance.

The New York Times reviews Karan Mahajan’s new novel “The Complex,” which tracks the fortunes of a political family in a rapidly changing India. The review explores how the worst member of a dynasty can rise to national leadership.

The new novel by Francis Spufford conjures magic and time travel in a plot set during the London Blitz, with characters chasing fascists and encountering angels as they attempt to change the course of history.

The Guardian reviews Alex Kadis’s debut novel “Big Nobody,” set among the Greek community in 1970s London.

