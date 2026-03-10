Daily Book News
A summary of the world's most significant English-language book news, book deals and publishing industry updates for March 10, 2026
DAILY SUMMARY:
The biggest story in publishing today is the appointment of former Amazon executive Greg Greeley as CEO of Simon & Schuster, a move that sent ripples across the industry as the fox is now truly guarding the henhouse. Fiction is on the rise according to NielsenIQ BookData, even as overall print sales dip, and the London Book Fair kicks off with scouts reporting strong appetite for foreign fiction and romantasy broadening its scope. Meanwhile, several UK book deals landed for crime, speculative fiction and children’s titles, and the British Book Awards shortlists were revealed. On the audiobook front, Audible expands its original audio productions with new deals.
Publishing Industry News
Greg Greeley, Former Amazon Exec, Named CEO of Simon & Schuster
Greg Greeley, who spent nearly two decades at Amazon overseeing its acquisition of Brilliance Audio and its expansion into print-on-demand, self-publishing, and international markets, has been appointed as the new CEO of Simon & Schuster.
Greg Greeley Promises Continued Growth for S&S
In his first statements as incoming CEO, Greeley said there has been no change in KKR’s original mandate to grow the company and announced plans to embark on a listening tour with employees.
Llewellyn Publisher Bill Krause to Retire
Bill Krause, who led the 125-year-old mind-body-spirit publishing house for nearly two decades overseeing acquisitions, sales, marketing, and publicity, will retire on June 30.
Tyndale House Executive Publisher Jan Long Harris to Retire
Harris has spent 26 years developing the Christian publisher’s nonfiction lists by forming new imprints and signing bestselling authors. She will retire on March 20.
Diversion Publishing Buys U.K. Indie Press Influx Press
The acquisition of London-based Influx Press will add about 75 titles to Diversion’s list and expand its international presence.
Greg Greeley Takes Over from Jonathan Karp as CEO of Simon & Schuster
Simon & Schuster has appointed Greg Greeley as its new CEO, taking over from Jonathan Karp, who will remain with the company as publisher of a new imprint, Simon Six.
Appetite for ‘Foreign Fiction’ Strong as Romantasy ‘Broadens Scope’, Scouts Report Ahead of LBF
International literary scouts report robust demand for translated fiction and note that the romantasy trend is expanding beyond its original boundaries as the London Book Fair opens.
Publishers Make ‘Alternative Arrangements’ for LBF as Middle East Conflict Affects Flights
Some publishers have had to adjust their travel plans for the London Book Fair as the ongoing Middle East conflict disrupts flight schedules.
The British Book Awards 2026 Book of the Year Shortlists Revealed
Shortlists have been announced across all categories for the 2026 British Book Awards.
The British Book Awards 2026 Independent Bookshop of the Year Winners Revealed
Winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year category at the 2026 British Book Awards have been announced.
Bookwire Acquires Digital Distribution Company Zebralution
Digital book distributor Bookwire has acquired Zebralution, expanding its digital distribution capabilities.
Lucy Luck Strikes Out as Independent Agent
Literary agent Lucy Luck has left Conville & Walsh after nine years to set up as an independent agent.
Thirteen US Publishers Bring Lawsuit Against Pirate Site Anna’s Archive
A group of thirteen American publishers has filed a lawsuit against the book piracy website Anna’s Archive.
Hodder & Stoughton Makes Two Senior Promotions in Fiction Team
Hodder & Stoughton has promoted two senior members of its fiction editorial team.
Canelo ‘Integrates Further into DK’ with New Logo
Canelo has adopted new branding as part of its continued integration into the DK group.
The Orion Publishing Group Unveils New Logo
Orion has revealed a new logo to mark the next stage in the publisher’s evolution.
WH Smith Trading Update Shows ‘Solid’ Performance as UK Revenue Up 2%
WH Smith’s latest trading update reports solid performance with UK revenue rising by two percent.
Amazon Withdraws from Paris Book Festival Following Boycott
Amazon has pulled its sponsorship of the Paris Book Festival after facing a boycott campaign.
PA Urges Government to Scrap Copyright Exemption and Let Book Trade Help UK Become ‘AI Superpower’
The Publishers Association has called on the government to drop a proposed copyright exemption for AI training and instead work with the book trade.
Rachel Denwood Joins PRH to Launch ‘Major’ New Children’s and YA Imprint
Penguin Random House has hired Rachel Denwood to launch a significant new imprint focused on children’s and young adult publishing.
Fiction on the Rise, Reveals NielsenIQ BookData
Although print book sales have dropped in both value and volume and non-fiction is down, adult fiction has seen an increase according to the latest NielsenIQ data.
London Book Fair Announces 2026 Trailblazer Awards Winners
The awards celebrate industry professionals in their first ten years of career who are demonstrating creativity, dedication and innovation in their roles.
Matt Wright and Jo Westbrook Step Up at Hachette
In changes triggered by the retirement of long-serving Finance Director Pierre de Cacqueray, Wright is appointed his successor and Westbrook takes on an expanded role at Hachette UK.
Evan Gershkovich Tells Story of Russian Imprisonment at William Collins
The Wall Street Journal reporter, who was arrested by Russian authorities in 2023 and sentenced to 16 years on false spying charges, has sold his memoir to William Collins.
Canongate Unveils Matt Haig Special Edition and Graphic Novel
The publisher held the inaugural Matt Haig Summit, announcing Fred Fordham’s graphic novel adaptation of The Midnight Library.
Former Amazon Executive Is the New CEO of Simon & Schuster
Greg Greeley, who spent nearly 19 years at Amazon and was a key figure in the creation and growth of Amazon Prime, has been appointed as the new CEO of Simon & Schuster.
Wattpad and ProWritingAid Team Up for “Novel Beginnings” Contest
Wattpad and ProWritingAid have announced a global writing competition focused on supporting underrepresented and unpublished authors with mentorship, editorial guidance, and financial backing.
Amazon Veteran to Lead Simon & Schuster
Greg Greeley, who once ran Amazon’s books and media business, will succeed Jonathan Karp as chief executive at one of the largest book publishers in the United States.
Australian Writers Win Landmark AI Compensation
Hundreds of Australian writers are in line for copyright compensation related to AI training on their works.
Compo a Win for Writers
A report on the compensation settlement for writers whose works were used without authorisation for AI training purposes.
Around the Book World: Monday, March 9, 2026
Publishing Perspectives’ weekly roundup of international book industry news and developments.
Not the London Book Fair: Richard Charkin’s Utterly Personal Publishing Visitor’s Guide to London
Veteran publisher Richard Charkin offers a personal guide to London’s literary history, dining, and architecture for London Book Fair visitors.
Ebury Spotlight to Publish the ‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ Alice Cooper’s Memoir
Ebury Spotlight has acquired the memoir of rock legend Alice Cooper.
Macmillan and Bedford Square to Co-Publish Alex Ferguson’s New Memoir
The legendary football manager’s new memoir will be co-published by Macmillan and Bedford Square.
William Collins Signs Matthew Walker’s ‘Definitive Guide to Improving Our Sleep’
William Collins has acquired a new book on sleep science from bestselling author Matthew Walker.
LBF 2026 Agents’ Hotlists: Hard-Hitting Non-Fiction, Cottage-Core Romance and a Blaze of Dragon Fire
Agents are pitching a diverse range of titles at this year’s London Book Fair, from hard-hitting non-fiction to cottage-core romance and fantasy.
Hot Key Books Acquires E Lockhart’s ‘Poignant’ Love Story
Hot Key Books has snapped up a new title from bestselling YA author E Lockhart.
Pluto Press Snaps Up Russell Warfield’s ‘Timely’ New Political Analysis
Pluto Press has acquired a new political analysis title described as timely by the publisher.
Bookouture Signs Patricia Gibney Crime Novels
A two-book deal extends the Detective Lottie Parker series from bestselling crime author Patricia Gibney.
Firefly Signs ‘Ferociously Funny’ MG Novel
Firefly has acquired A Werewolf Ate My Homework by Emily Snape, a middle-grade novel about a boy who is sure his soon-to-be stepbrother is a werewolf.
Luna Press Signs Seb Doubinsky’s Speculative Novella
Luna Press has acquired The Machine, described as a darkly humorous tribute to human resilience and resistance.
Three A A Chaudhuri Thrillers for Joffe Books
The deal includes The House Swap and You Know Me, Darling, featuring Chaudhuri’s trademark twists and creeping darkness.
Book Deals: Week of March 9, 2026
Publishers Weekly’s weekly roundup of the latest book deals across the industry.
Claire Maxwell Launches Publicity Consultancy Field PR
Claire Maxwell has established a new publicity consultancy called Field PR to serve the publishing industry.
Collective Wisdom Appoints Four New Associates
Publishing consultancy Collective Wisdom has expanded its team with four new associates.
Audiobook News
Audible Expands Line-Up of Original Audio Productions with New Deals
Audible has announced new deals to expand its original audio production slate.
The Top 10 Best New Audiobooks for March 2026
March 2026 features a diverse lineup of audiobook releases across genres, including major memoirs by Christina Applegate and Liza Minnelli, as well as high-profile thrillers and fantasy novels.
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley Audiobook Review
The Guardian reviews the audiobook edition of Kaliane Bradley’s time-hopping romance novel.
Notable Book News & Book Reviews
Gisele Pelicot and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Among Hay Festival 2026 Speakers
The Hay Festival has announced its 2026 lineup, with Gisele Pelicot and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe among the headline speakers.
Quiz Books Are the Answer to Falling Non-Fiction Sales, Data Shows
Data reveals that quiz books are bucking the trend of declining non-fiction sales, emerging as a bright spot in the market.
Look What You Made Me Do by John Lanchester Review
The Guardian reviews John Lanchester’s new novel exploring the intergenerational conflict between millennials and baby boomers.
Love Magic Power Danger Bliss by Paul Morley Review
A new biography reappraises Yoko Ono’s artistic career before her association with the Beatles.
Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! by Liza Minnelli Review
The Guardian reviews Liza Minnelli’s brutally candid memoir, in which Lady Gaga and David Gest are among those who receive ferocious dressings-down.
Slouching Toward Bars, Booze and Babies — Review of ‘Gunk’ by Saba Sams
A review of Saba Sams’s new novel, which follows a woman through the trials and tenuous jobs of young adulthood.
Somebody Killed Her Assailant. Was Justice Served? — Review of ‘Whidbey’
A review of T Kira Madden’s novel in which three women reckon with the aftermath of sexual assault.
Tatjana Wood, Award-Winning Comic Book Colorist, Dies at 99
The acclaimed DC Comics colorist, who worked on series including Swamp Thing, has died at age 99.
Historian Digs Up Hidden History of ‘Amateur’ Blackface in America
In her new book Darkology, historian Rhae Lynn Barnes writes about how blackface and minstrel shows became one of the most popular forms of entertainment in 19th- and 20th-century America.
New Irish Writing: Philip O’Ceallaigh’s A Short History of Decay
RTÉ features new work from Philip O’Ceallaigh exploring distant vistas and past worlds, monolithic structures and forgotten ideas.
A Beautiful Loan by Mary Costello — Novel Extract
RTÉ publishes an extract from Mary Costello’s new novel set in 1985 Dublin, following nineteen-year-old Anna Hughes in thrall to an older man.
‘Judge Stone’ by James Patterson & Viola Davis Tops Holds Lists
Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis leads library holds this week. Also in demand are new titles by Tiffany Crum, T Kira Madden, Liza Minnelli, and Rebecca Serle.
Laszlo Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai, whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Should You Read Virginia Giuffre’s Memoir?
The Australian reviews the memoir by Virginia Giuffre, the woman at the centre of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Books on BookTok: Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights Prompts Return to Canonical Literature
Director Emerald Fennell is the name on everyone’s lips on BookTok this week as creators spotlight trending genres and canonical titles.
HarperCollins Hosts Claridge’s Reception for Lucy Foley’s Miss Marple Novel
HarperCollins hosted a reception at Claridge’s to celebrate Lucy Foley’s new Miss Marple novel.
American Booksellers Association’s Winter Institute 2026: Community, Hope and Fear in Troubled Times
The ABA’s Winter Institute brought together booksellers to discuss community building amid challenging times for the industry.
