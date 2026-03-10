Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

The biggest story in publishing today is the appointment of former Amazon executive Greg Greeley as CEO of Simon & Schuster, a move that sent ripples across the industry as the fox is now truly guarding the henhouse. Fiction is on the rise according to NielsenIQ BookData, even as overall print sales dip, and the London Book Fair kicks off with scouts reporting strong appetite for foreign fiction and romantasy broadening its scope. Meanwhile, several UK book deals landed for crime, speculative fiction and children’s titles, and the British Book Awards shortlists were revealed. On the audiobook front, Audible expands its original audio productions with new deals.

Publishing Industry News

Greg Greeley, who spent nearly two decades at Amazon overseeing its acquisition of Brilliance Audio and its expansion into print-on-demand, self-publishing, and international markets, has been appointed as the new CEO of Simon & Schuster.

In his first statements as incoming CEO, Greeley said there has been no change in KKR’s original mandate to grow the company and announced plans to embark on a listening tour with employees.

Bill Krause, who led the 125-year-old mind-body-spirit publishing house for nearly two decades overseeing acquisitions, sales, marketing, and publicity, will retire on June 30.

Harris has spent 26 years developing the Christian publisher’s nonfiction lists by forming new imprints and signing bestselling authors. She will retire on March 20.

The acquisition of London-based Influx Press will add about 75 titles to Diversion’s list and expand its international presence.

International literary scouts report robust demand for translated fiction and note that the romantasy trend is expanding beyond its original boundaries as the London Book Fair opens.

Some publishers have had to adjust their travel plans for the London Book Fair as the ongoing Middle East conflict disrupts flight schedules.

Shortlists have been announced across all categories for the 2026 British Book Awards.

Winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year category at the 2026 British Book Awards have been announced.

Digital book distributor Bookwire has acquired Zebralution, expanding its digital distribution capabilities.

Literary agent Lucy Luck has left Conville & Walsh after nine years to set up as an independent agent.

A group of thirteen American publishers has filed a lawsuit against the book piracy website Anna’s Archive.

Hodder & Stoughton has promoted two senior members of its fiction editorial team.

Canelo has adopted new branding as part of its continued integration into the DK group.

Orion has revealed a new logo to mark the next stage in the publisher’s evolution.

WH Smith’s latest trading update reports solid performance with UK revenue rising by two percent.

Amazon has pulled its sponsorship of the Paris Book Festival after facing a boycott campaign.

The Publishers Association has called on the government to drop a proposed copyright exemption for AI training and instead work with the book trade.

Penguin Random House has hired Rachel Denwood to launch a significant new imprint focused on children’s and young adult publishing.

Although print book sales have dropped in both value and volume and non-fiction is down, adult fiction has seen an increase according to the latest NielsenIQ data.

The awards celebrate industry professionals in their first ten years of career who are demonstrating creativity, dedication and innovation in their roles.

In changes triggered by the retirement of long-serving Finance Director Pierre de Cacqueray, Wright is appointed his successor and Westbrook takes on an expanded role at Hachette UK.

The Wall Street Journal reporter, who was arrested by Russian authorities in 2023 and sentenced to 16 years on false spying charges, has sold his memoir to William Collins.

The publisher held the inaugural Matt Haig Summit, announcing Fred Fordham’s graphic novel adaptation of The Midnight Library.

Wattpad and ProWritingAid have announced a global writing competition focused on supporting underrepresented and unpublished authors with mentorship, editorial guidance, and financial backing.

Hundreds of Australian writers are in line for copyright compensation related to AI training on their works.

A report on the compensation settlement for writers whose works were used without authorisation for AI training purposes.

Publishing Perspectives’ weekly roundup of international book industry news and developments.

Veteran publisher Richard Charkin offers a personal guide to London’s literary history, dining, and architecture for London Book Fair visitors.

Ebury Spotlight has acquired the memoir of rock legend Alice Cooper.

The legendary football manager’s new memoir will be co-published by Macmillan and Bedford Square.

William Collins has acquired a new book on sleep science from bestselling author Matthew Walker.

Agents are pitching a diverse range of titles at this year’s London Book Fair, from hard-hitting non-fiction to cottage-core romance and fantasy.

Hot Key Books has snapped up a new title from bestselling YA author E Lockhart.

Pluto Press has acquired a new political analysis title described as timely by the publisher.

A two-book deal extends the Detective Lottie Parker series from bestselling crime author Patricia Gibney.

Firefly has acquired A Werewolf Ate My Homework by Emily Snape, a middle-grade novel about a boy who is sure his soon-to-be stepbrother is a werewolf.

Luna Press has acquired The Machine, described as a darkly humorous tribute to human resilience and resistance.

The deal includes The House Swap and You Know Me, Darling, featuring Chaudhuri’s trademark twists and creeping darkness.

Publishers Weekly’s weekly roundup of the latest book deals across the industry.

Claire Maxwell has established a new publicity consultancy called Field PR to serve the publishing industry.

Publishing consultancy Collective Wisdom has expanded its team with four new associates.

Audiobook News

Audible has announced new deals to expand its original audio production slate.

March 2026 features a diverse lineup of audiobook releases across genres, including major memoirs by Christina Applegate and Liza Minnelli, as well as high-profile thrillers and fantasy novels.

The Guardian reviews the audiobook edition of Kaliane Bradley’s time-hopping romance novel.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The Hay Festival has announced its 2026 lineup, with Gisele Pelicot and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe among the headline speakers.

Data reveals that quiz books are bucking the trend of declining non-fiction sales, emerging as a bright spot in the market.

The Guardian reviews John Lanchester’s new novel exploring the intergenerational conflict between millennials and baby boomers.

A new biography reappraises Yoko Ono’s artistic career before her association with the Beatles.

The Guardian reviews Liza Minnelli’s brutally candid memoir, in which Lady Gaga and David Gest are among those who receive ferocious dressings-down.

A review of Saba Sams’s new novel, which follows a woman through the trials and tenuous jobs of young adulthood.

A review of T Kira Madden’s novel in which three women reckon with the aftermath of sexual assault.

The acclaimed DC Comics colorist, who worked on series including Swamp Thing, has died at age 99.

In her new book Darkology, historian Rhae Lynn Barnes writes about how blackface and minstrel shows became one of the most popular forms of entertainment in 19th- and 20th-century America.

RTÉ features new work from Philip O’Ceallaigh exploring distant vistas and past worlds, monolithic structures and forgotten ideas.

RTÉ publishes an extract from Mary Costello’s new novel set in 1985 Dublin, following nineteen-year-old Anna Hughes in thrall to an older man.

Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis leads library holds this week. Also in demand are new titles by Tiffany Crum, T Kira Madden, Liza Minnelli, and Rebecca Serle.

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai, whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Australian reviews the memoir by Virginia Giuffre, the woman at the centre of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Director Emerald Fennell is the name on everyone’s lips on BookTok this week as creators spotlight trending genres and canonical titles.

HarperCollins hosted a reception at Claridge’s to celebrate Lucy Foley’s new Miss Marple novel.

The ABA’s Winter Institute brought together booksellers to discuss community building amid challenging times for the industry.

