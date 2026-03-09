Daily Book News
A summary of the world's most significant English-language book news, book deals and publishing industry updates for March 9, 2026
DAILY SUMMARY:
London Book Fair week opens with a flurry of deals and a notable prize upset: Claire Lynch becomes the first debut novelist to win the Nero Gold Prize, while Bloomsbury’s share price soared on news of two new Sarah J. Maas books. Dark themes and romance continue to drive adult fiction growth in the US, with quiz books emerging as a surprise saviour for flagging non-fiction sales. Meanwhile, Australian writers secured landmark AI copyright compensation, and Amazon withdrew from the Paris Book Festival following a boycott. The British Book Awards shortlists were revealed, and literary agent Al Zuckerman, founder of Writers House, died at 94.
Publishing Industry News
The British Book Awards 2026 Book of the Year shortlists revealed
The Bookseller has announced the shortlists for the 2026 British Book Awards Book of the Year across all categories.
Bloomsbury to publish two new Sarah J. Maas books
Bloomsbury confirmed it will publish two new titles from bestselling fantasy author Sarah J. Maas, boosting the publisher’s financial outlook and sending its share price higher.
Publishers make ‘alternative arrangements’ for LBF as Middle East conflict affects flights
Delegates to London Book Fair 2026 from Australia and the UAE are having to rearrange travel plans as flights are cancelled amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Amazon withdraws from Paris Book Festival following boycott
Amazon has pulled its sponsorship of the Paris Book Festival after facing a boycott campaign.
PA urges government to scrap copyright exemption and let book trade help UK become ‘AI superpower’
The Publishers Association has urged the UK government to abandon a proposed copyright exemption for AI training, arguing that the book trade can help make the UK an AI leader through licensing.
Nosy Crow profits soar by 63% in 2025 as UK sales up 7%
Children’s publisher Nosy Crow reported a 63% increase in profits for 2025, with UK sales rising 7%.
WH Smith trading update shows ‘solid’ performance as UK revenue up 2%
WH Smith reported a solid trading performance with UK revenue up 2% in its latest update.
Media Do Holdings acquires Seven Seas Entertainment for $80 million
Japanese digital publishing company Media Do Holdings has agreed to acquire US manga publisher Seven Seas Entertainment in an $80 million deal, marking a major shift in the English-language manga market.
‘Dark’ themes, manga, romance and more fuelling US adult fiction growth
Dark themes, manga, and romance are driving growth in US adult fiction, delegates at the American Booksellers Association Winter Institute heard.
Book Deals: Week of March 9, 2026
This week’s deals include Fantagraphics acquiring a graphic novel about being detained by ICE, along with debuts from industry professionals and other acquisitions.
Writers House founder Al Zuckerman dies at 94
Al Zuckerman, the founder of prominent literary agency Writers House, has died at the age of 94.
London Book Fair 2026: With a new director and a pending move, the London Book Fair looks to the future
As the London Book Fair prepares to open this week under new director Emma Lowe and with a move to a new venue on the horizon, the fair looks to its future direction.
Rachel Denwood joins PRH to launch ‘major’ new children’s and YA imprint
Penguin Random House has hired Rachel Denwood to launch a significant new children’s and young adult imprint.
Bengono Bessala launches new literary agency
A new literary agency has been launched by Bengono Bessala.
Canelo ‘integrates further into DK’ with new logo
Digital-first publisher Canelo has unveiled a new logo as it integrates further into its parent company DK.
The Orion Publishing Group unveils new logo to mark its ‘evolution’
Orion Publishing Group has revealed a new logo to reflect its ongoing evolution as a publisher.
Collective Wisdom appoints four new associates
Publishing consultancy Collective Wisdom has appointed four new associates to its team.
Janet Aspey joins Fox & Ink Books in newly created marketing role
Fox & Ink Books has appointed Janet Aspey to a newly created marketing position.
Daunt Books Publishing appoints Ben Oldfield as editor
Daunt Books Publishing has hired Ben Oldfield as editor.
Claire Maxwell launches publicity consultancy Field PR
Claire Maxwell has launched a new publicity consultancy called Field PR.
Wiley has big earnings jump in third quarter
Publisher Wiley reported a significant earnings increase in its most recent quarterly results.
Dark Horse unseats founder, longtime CEO Mike Richardson
Dark Horse Comics has parted ways with its founder and longtime CEO Mike Richardson.
Authors Guild expands ‘Human Authored’ certification program
The Authors Guild’s certification program, which verifies that books are written by humans rather than AI, has been opened to all US authors and publishers.
Quiz books are the answer to falling non-fiction sales, data shows
New data shows that quiz books have emerged as a bright spot in a declining non-fiction market.
PEN America delegation joins Minnesota writers to condemn ICE
PEN America sent a delegation to join Minnesota writers in condemning ICE enforcement actions.
Macmillan creates new Chief Technology role
Macmillan has established a new Chief Technology position within its executive team.
Australian writers win landmark AI compensation
Hundreds of Australian writers are in line for AI copyright compensation in a landmark development for authors’ rights.
Katy Brent moves to S&S
Katy Brent’s new novel Date Night, about a nanny who discovers her employers are murderers, has been acquired by Simon & Schuster.
Chatto & Windus pre-empts Emily Ruth Ford’s ‘kaleidoscopic’ debut
Chatto & Windus has pre-empted Emily Ruth Ford’s sweeping debut You from Another Life, described as a rare epic, high-concept novel that remains profoundly human and intimate.
Three A A Chaudhuri thrillers for Joffe Books
Joffe Books has acquired three thrillers by A A Chaudhuri, including The House Swap and You Know Me, Darling.
Choc Lit signs Jessica Gilmore’s small town romances
Choc Lit has signed Jessica Gilmore’s Little Falls series, which follows the Winter sisters in a small town romance setting.
Luna Press signs Seb Doubinsky’s speculative novella
Luna Press has acquired Seb Doubinsky’s The Machine, a darkly humorous speculative novella about human resilience and resistance.
Firefly signs ‘ferociously funny’ MG novel
Firefly has signed A Werewolf Ate My Homework by Emily Snape, a middle-grade novel about a boy convinced his stepbrother-to-be is a werewolf.
PMJ wins three-way auction for ‘F1 with dragons’ fantasy debut
PMJ has won a three-way auction for a debut fantasy novel described as Formula One racing with dragons.
Helen Fields moves to Transworld with three ‘nail-biting’ crime thrillers
Crime author Helen Fields has moved to Transworld, which has acquired three new thrillers from her.
Canongate to publish graphic novel adaptation of The Midnight Library
Canongate will publish a graphic novel adaptation of Matt Haig’s bestselling The Midnight Library.
Annie Macmanus moves to Canongate with ‘electric’ new novel
Annie Macmanus has moved to Canongate for her new novel.
HarperNonfiction scoops debut cookbook by chef Tom Bateman
HarperNonfiction has acquired the debut cookbook from chef and restaurateur Tom Bateman.
Granta sets sail with Stephen Battersby’s ‘cosmic story’ on the impact of tides
Granta has acquired Stephen Battersby’s narrative non-fiction book exploring the cosmic impact of tides.
New independent LGBTQ+ publisher launched to champion queer stories
A new independent publisher dedicated to LGBTQ+ stories has been launched.
Debuts of 2026: Imani Thompson’s Honey snared in 10-way UK auction
Imani Thompson’s debut novel Honey was the subject of a 10-way auction in the UK and a nine-way auction in the US. The stylish campus novel doubles as a feminist polemic.
Bookwire and ElevenLabs partner on AI audiobook production
Bookwire and AI voice technology company ElevenLabs have announced a partnership for AI-powered audiobook production.
Opitz to head Consortium Book Sales & Distribution
A new leader has been named to head Consortium Book Sales & Distribution.
Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News
Audible reports strong retention with immersion reading; Authors Guild expands Human Authored certification
Self-Publishing Advice reports that Audible’s new immersion reading initiative, which syncs e-books and audiobooks for simultaneous reading and listening, is showing strong user retention. The Authors Guild has also expanded its human-authored certification program beyond its membership.
Global awards survey launches; Anthropic expands retail book purchases for AI training
Publishing Perspectives has launched a global survey on literary awards, and Anthropic has expanded its retail purchasing of books for AI training purposes.
Audiobook News
Audible launches cheaper Standard membership plan for ‘lighter listeners’
Audible has introduced a new, more affordable Standard membership plan at one credit per month, targeting occasional audiobook listeners.
Audible expands line-up of original audio productions with new deals
Audible has expanded its roster of original audio productions through a series of new acquisition deals.
Notable Book News & Book Reviews
Claire Lynch becomes first debut novelist to win £30k Nero Gold Prize
Claire Lynch has made history as the first debut novelist to win the £30,000 Nero Gold Prize, for her novel A Family Matter.
Maria Reva wins the Gordon Burn Prize 2026 with Endling
Maria Reva has been announced as the winner of the £10,000 Gordon Burn Prize 2026 for her novel Endling, published by Virago.
He wrote Judy Blume’s life story. She won’t talk about it.
Mark Oppenheimer had many conversations with Judy Blume for his new biography, but the relationship between biographer and subject subsequently took a turn.
The companionable brilliance of Helen Garner
A newly released collection of short fiction by Australian master Helen Garner demonstrates her sympathy, virtuosity, and distinctive ear for dialogue.
Tatjana Wood, award-winning comic book colorist, dies at 99
Tatjana Wood, who was part of acclaimed creative teams on DC Comics series including Swamp Thing, has died aged 99.
The Avett Brothers’ bassist on writing a John Quincy Adams book
Bob Crawford of the Avett Brothers discusses his leap from stage to page with his new book about John Quincy Adams.
32 novels we’re excited about this spring
The New York Times previews 32 spring novels from authors including Tana French, Emma Straub, Ben Lerner, and Elizabeth Strout.
26 nonfiction books we’re excited about this spring
The NYT previews spring non-fiction including memoirs from Liza Minnelli and Arsenio Hall, and essays from David Sedaris and Jesmyn Ward.
Look What You Made Me Do by John Lanchester review
John Lanchester’s new novel is a black comedy of infidelity, revenge, and intergenerational tension between millennials and boomers.
Vladimir author Julia May Jonas: ‘We’re imprisoned by our obsessions’
Author Julia May Jonas discusses her work and the theme of obsession in an interview with the Guardian.
Malorie Blackman on Noughts & Crosses at 25: ‘It’s even more relevant today’
Malorie Blackman reflects on the 25th anniversary of Noughts & Crosses, arguing the book’s themes of racial division remain highly relevant.
António Lobo Antunes’s exhilarating novels forced Portugal to confront its darkest moments
A tribute to the late Portuguese novelist António Lobo Antunes, whose work confronted Portugal’s legacy of dictatorship and colonialism.
António Lobo Antunes, one of Europe’s most revered writers, dies at 83
Portuguese novelist António Lobo Antunes, author of dozens of books grappling with dictatorship and colonialism, has died at the age of 83.
Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist is revealed
The 16-book longlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced, alongside news of Claire Lynch’s Nero Gold Prize win and Judi Dench’s memoir announcement.
Winners of Libby Book Awards are revealed
The winners of the Libby Book Awards and Audie Awards have been announced. Marc DeBevoise has been named president of OverDrive, and Sarah J. Maas discussed her forthcoming ACOTAR book.
Finalists for PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction revealed
Finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction have been announced, alongside the PROSE R.R. Hawkins Award, the Republic of Consciousness Prize shortlist, and March book club picks.
‘Dopamine Kids’ explains why children crave screens
NPR reviews Dopamine Kids, a new book offering parents an operating manual for dealing with children’s screen use and cravings for sweets.
A new book explores ‘The Writer’s Room’
Katie da Cunha Lewin’s book investigates the hidden worlds of where authors write and how those spaces shape their books.
Banshee: Female voices reimagine the legends of ancient Ireland
A new anthology called Banshee features acclaimed writers including Naoise Dolan, Megan Nolan, and Wendy Erskine breathing new life into ancient Irish myths.
Books on BookTok: Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights prompts return to canonical literature
Director Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights has sparked a resurgence of interest in canonical literature on BookTok.
HarperCollins hosts Claridge’s reception for Lucy Foley’s Miss Marple novel
HarperCollins hosted a reception at Claridge’s for Lucy Foley’s new Miss Marple novel.
American Booksellers Association’s Winter Institute 2026: community, hope and fear in troubled times
The ABA Winter Institute 2026 focused on themes of community resilience and the challenges facing booksellers in the current climate.
