Daily Book News

London Book Fair week opens with a flurry of deals and a notable prize upset: Claire Lynch becomes the first debut novelist to win the Nero Gold Prize, while Bloomsbury’s share price soared on news of two new Sarah J. Maas books. Dark themes and romance continue to drive adult fiction growth in the US, with quiz books emerging as a surprise saviour for flagging non-fiction sales. Meanwhile, Australian writers secured landmark AI copyright compensation, and Amazon withdrew from the Paris Book Festival following a boycott. The British Book Awards shortlists were revealed, and literary agent Al Zuckerman, founder of Writers House, died at 94.

The Bookseller has announced the shortlists for the 2026 British Book Awards Book of the Year across all categories.

Bloomsbury confirmed it will publish two new titles from bestselling fantasy author Sarah J. Maas, boosting the publisher’s financial outlook and sending its share price higher.

Delegates to London Book Fair 2026 from Australia and the UAE are having to rearrange travel plans as flights are cancelled amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Amazon has pulled its sponsorship of the Paris Book Festival after facing a boycott campaign.

The Publishers Association has urged the UK government to abandon a proposed copyright exemption for AI training, arguing that the book trade can help make the UK an AI leader through licensing.

Children’s publisher Nosy Crow reported a 63% increase in profits for 2025, with UK sales rising 7%.

WH Smith reported a solid trading performance with UK revenue up 2% in its latest update.

Japanese digital publishing company Media Do Holdings has agreed to acquire US manga publisher Seven Seas Entertainment in an $80 million deal, marking a major shift in the English-language manga market.

Dark themes, manga, and romance are driving growth in US adult fiction, delegates at the American Booksellers Association Winter Institute heard.

This week’s deals include Fantagraphics acquiring a graphic novel about being detained by ICE, along with debuts from industry professionals and other acquisitions.

Al Zuckerman, the founder of prominent literary agency Writers House, has died at the age of 94.

As the London Book Fair prepares to open this week under new director Emma Lowe and with a move to a new venue on the horizon, the fair looks to its future direction.

Penguin Random House has hired Rachel Denwood to launch a significant new children’s and young adult imprint.

A new literary agency has been launched by Bengono Bessala.

Digital-first publisher Canelo has unveiled a new logo as it integrates further into its parent company DK.

Orion Publishing Group has revealed a new logo to reflect its ongoing evolution as a publisher.

Publishing consultancy Collective Wisdom has appointed four new associates to its team.

Fox & Ink Books has appointed Janet Aspey to a newly created marketing position.

Daunt Books Publishing has hired Ben Oldfield as editor.

Claire Maxwell has launched a new publicity consultancy called Field PR.

Publisher Wiley reported a significant earnings increase in its most recent quarterly results.

Dark Horse Comics has parted ways with its founder and longtime CEO Mike Richardson.

The Authors Guild’s certification program, which verifies that books are written by humans rather than AI, has been opened to all US authors and publishers.

New data shows that quiz books have emerged as a bright spot in a declining non-fiction market.

PEN America sent a delegation to join Minnesota writers in condemning ICE enforcement actions.

Macmillan has established a new Chief Technology position within its executive team.

Hundreds of Australian writers are in line for AI copyright compensation in a landmark development for authors’ rights.

Katy Brent’s new novel Date Night, about a nanny who discovers her employers are murderers, has been acquired by Simon & Schuster.

Chatto & Windus has pre-empted Emily Ruth Ford’s sweeping debut You from Another Life, described as a rare epic, high-concept novel that remains profoundly human and intimate.

Joffe Books has acquired three thrillers by A A Chaudhuri, including The House Swap and You Know Me, Darling.

Choc Lit has signed Jessica Gilmore’s Little Falls series, which follows the Winter sisters in a small town romance setting.

Luna Press has acquired Seb Doubinsky’s The Machine, a darkly humorous speculative novella about human resilience and resistance.

Firefly has signed A Werewolf Ate My Homework by Emily Snape, a middle-grade novel about a boy convinced his stepbrother-to-be is a werewolf.

PMJ has won a three-way auction for a debut fantasy novel described as Formula One racing with dragons.

Crime author Helen Fields has moved to Transworld, which has acquired three new thrillers from her.

Canongate will publish a graphic novel adaptation of Matt Haig’s bestselling The Midnight Library.

Annie Macmanus has moved to Canongate for her new novel.

HarperNonfiction has acquired the debut cookbook from chef and restaurateur Tom Bateman.

Granta has acquired Stephen Battersby’s narrative non-fiction book exploring the cosmic impact of tides.

A new independent publisher dedicated to LGBTQ+ stories has been launched.

Imani Thompson’s debut novel Honey was the subject of a 10-way auction in the UK and a nine-way auction in the US. The stylish campus novel doubles as a feminist polemic.

Bookwire and AI voice technology company ElevenLabs have announced a partnership for AI-powered audiobook production.

A new leader has been named to head Consortium Book Sales & Distribution.

Self-Publishing Advice reports that Audible’s new immersion reading initiative, which syncs e-books and audiobooks for simultaneous reading and listening, is showing strong user retention. The Authors Guild has also expanded its human-authored certification program beyond its membership.

Publishing Perspectives has launched a global survey on literary awards, and Anthropic has expanded its retail purchasing of books for AI training purposes.

Audible has introduced a new, more affordable Standard membership plan at one credit per month, targeting occasional audiobook listeners.

Audible has expanded its roster of original audio productions through a series of new acquisition deals.

Claire Lynch has made history as the first debut novelist to win the £30,000 Nero Gold Prize, for her novel A Family Matter.

Maria Reva has been announced as the winner of the £10,000 Gordon Burn Prize 2026 for her novel Endling, published by Virago.

Mark Oppenheimer had many conversations with Judy Blume for his new biography, but the relationship between biographer and subject subsequently took a turn.

A newly released collection of short fiction by Australian master Helen Garner demonstrates her sympathy, virtuosity, and distinctive ear for dialogue.

Tatjana Wood, who was part of acclaimed creative teams on DC Comics series including Swamp Thing, has died aged 99.

Bob Crawford of the Avett Brothers discusses his leap from stage to page with his new book about John Quincy Adams.

The New York Times previews 32 spring novels from authors including Tana French, Emma Straub, Ben Lerner, and Elizabeth Strout.

The NYT previews spring non-fiction including memoirs from Liza Minnelli and Arsenio Hall, and essays from David Sedaris and Jesmyn Ward.

John Lanchester’s new novel is a black comedy of infidelity, revenge, and intergenerational tension between millennials and boomers.

Author Julia May Jonas discusses her work and the theme of obsession in an interview with the Guardian.

Malorie Blackman reflects on the 25th anniversary of Noughts & Crosses, arguing the book’s themes of racial division remain highly relevant.

A tribute to the late Portuguese novelist António Lobo Antunes, whose work confronted Portugal’s legacy of dictatorship and colonialism.

Portuguese novelist António Lobo Antunes, author of dozens of books grappling with dictatorship and colonialism, has died at the age of 83.

Library Journal reports on the announcement of shortlists for the British Book Awards, British Science Fiction Association Awards, and the European Union Prize for Literature, along with spring book previews from the NYT and literary honours.

The 16-book longlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced, alongside news of Claire Lynch’s Nero Gold Prize win and Judi Dench’s memoir announcement.

The winners of the Libby Book Awards and Audie Awards have been announced. Marc DeBevoise has been named president of OverDrive, and Sarah J. Maas discussed her forthcoming ACOTAR book.

Finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction have been announced, alongside the PROSE R.R. Hawkins Award, the Republic of Consciousness Prize shortlist, and March book club picks.

NPR reviews Dopamine Kids, a new book offering parents an operating manual for dealing with children’s screen use and cravings for sweets.

Katie da Cunha Lewin’s book investigates the hidden worlds of where authors write and how those spaces shape their books.

A new anthology called Banshee features acclaimed writers including Naoise Dolan, Megan Nolan, and Wendy Erskine breathing new life into ancient Irish myths.

Director Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights has sparked a resurgence of interest in canonical literature on BookTok.

HarperCollins hosted a reception at Claridge’s for Lucy Foley’s new Miss Marple novel.

The ABA Winter Institute 2026 focused on themes of community resilience and the challenges facing booksellers in the current climate.

