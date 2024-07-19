Here’s the running order for tomorrow’s Huddle, Saturday 20th July. all times UK. For times in your region, click here.

4:30pm – 5:00pm The Salon

You can log in from 4:30pm onwards, using the Zoom link you’ll receive after you’ve registered to attend. For the following half hour, it’s an open-house literary salon… feel free to chat about anything that’s caught your eye or is buzzing in your bonnet. Always enjoyable, frequently hilarious!

5:00pm – 5:30pm The Zeitgeist

Writers need to be in tune with the current zeitgeist – and here’s where you do it. Learn about the emerging genres, the surprise bestsellers, the books that are making their mark.

This week, I’d like to consider how J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy is arguably the most significant book of the year: it’s given the formerly little-known Vance a resonant origin story… and possibly laid the foundations for a turbulent future presidency. Never doubt the unique power of books to change our lives; for better or worse.

5:30pm – 7:00pm – The Workshop

You’ll already be familiar with this part of the Huddle. It’s where we roll our sleeves up and perform surgery (major or minor) on Huddlers’ works-in-progress. This is where you’ll hone your craft, week by week. Bring along whatever you’d like to discuss. Titles, blurbs, first chapters or query letters. Or simply bring your own good self and participate as much (or as little) as you want!

See you tomorrow.