Frost – Thomas Bernhard
Bite
Medical intern sent by boss to spy on a painter named of Strauch. What the intern finds is the gaping wound of Lower Austria, which may or may not stand in for the entire world.
Extremely bleak. Extremely funny. Basically, extreme in all senses.
Photo: Florin Draghici
